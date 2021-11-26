Talking Parsha - Vayeshev & Hanukkah: What’s really the deal with Yosef and his brothers?

This week we read the famous story of Yosef (Joseph) and his brothers, and the beginning of their troubled relationship.

If you read the pesukim (verses) carefully, you must have asked yourself - what's going on here?? Why does Yosef continue telling his brothers about his dreams, even when he sees how they're responding to him? Why do the Yosef's brothers hate him so much to begin with?

And on top of all, why does Yaakov (Jacob) seem to be fueling this hatred by favoriting Yosef over the other brothers and even making him a special garment?!

So what's the real story behind this relationship between Yosef and his brothers??