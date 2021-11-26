Anti-vaxxer will pay professor 42,000 NIS

An anti-vaccination activist who verbally abused a top doctor at the Sheba Medical Center will be forced to pay 42,000 NIS ($13,241) in compensation, Yediot Aharonot reported.

The activist had threatened Professor Galia Rahav in person, and written that she should be "burned alive."

In addition, according to the lawsuit, the anti-vaccine activist also wrote on social media: "Mrs. Rahav, what exactly did you expect when you recommended 'vaccinating' children with an extremely poisonous, experimental genetic complex which is far from being a vaccine at all, with the knowledge that children are going to die??? You will cause the deaths of children, and you thought that parents would keep quiet when faced with this? ...I will avoid writing what I wish you and all your vile 'friends.' We will hold all of you to account, don't worry."

Prof. Rahav is the Director of Sheba's Infectious Diseases Unit.

In an agreement reached between the sides and brokered by the Israel Medical Association and attorneys Elad Godinger and Maya Dvir of Eitan Haezrachy & Co., it was also decided that the woman will pen a letter of apology to Prof. Rahav.

Prof. Rahav has already announced that she will donate the money to an associate which works to promote COVID-19 vaccines for children, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Responding to the agreement, Prof. Rahav said: "I am very happy. People should understand that there is a price for violence. This is so that people will see, and take note, so that every person will think twice before he says inappropriate things and makes inappropriate accusations."