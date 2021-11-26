Poland: No ambassador in Israel for the time being

Poland’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it will have no ambassador in Israel for the time being, bringing the mission level down to that of Israel’s mission in Poland, The Associated Press.

Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told AP that “there are no plans at the moment to propose a new person for the position of ambassador” in Tel Aviv.

Relations between Israel and Poland soured in the summer after Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into law a bill limiting restitution for Holocaust-related claims.

In response, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid instructed Tal Ben Ari, chargé d'affaires of the Israeli embassy in Poland, to return to Israel.

Earlier this week, it was decided that Ben Ari would return to Warsaw due to what officials see as several positive steps in recent weeks by the polish government in fighting antisemitism.

The bill passed in Poland prevents the restitution of Jewish property, or compensation for it, to Holocaust survivors and their descendants.

The legislation, which will apply in retrospect, will make it almost impossible to appeal decisions made on the subject of stolen property more than 30 years ago.

The law would affect about 90 percent of restitution claims.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the time sharply criticized Lapid’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties between the two countries in the wake of Poland’s passage of the law.

“The decision of Israel to downgrade its diplomatic representation in Warsaw lacks justification and any sense of responsibility,” Morawiecki stated. “The words spoken by Yair Lapid enrage every upstanding person.”