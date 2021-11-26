Expert: Increase in coefficient of infection can't be ignored

Is the State of Israel on the verge of a fifth wave of COVID-19? The rise in the number of cases in recent days is causing tension and concern among senior members of the healthcare system, as Israel has recorded about 600 new cases a day and more than 6,000 active cases every day.

Prof. Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute explained in an interview with Radio 103FM on Thursday that there has been an increase in the coefficient of infection, and it cannot be ignored.

"These are increases that do not go away on their own and there is a reason for them. We see most of the increase in cases of children getting the virus. I hope the vaccination campaign will help. We know that there is a decline in the immunity in Israel. I’m not talking only about the decline of the booster but of the first two shots that were given," he said.

"It is important that we strengthen Israel's general immunity. Vaccines are the most powerful tool we have. There are also those 600,000 or 700,000 Israelis who have not been vaccinated at all, and if we can reach them, that will also help," added Segal.

He noted that it is very important to continue to abide by the rules and enforce the green pass. "If you look at most of the contacts in the country, they occur during things we do as part of our routine - in public transportation and in the workplace, and not at such and other cultural events."