Three arrested during protest over death of Ahuvya Sandak

Police on Thursday evening arrested three demonstrators who took part in a protest in central Jerusalem over the death of Ahuvya Sandak.

The protesters tried to block the Light Rail and the police confronted them.

Over the past few weeks, protesters have demonstrated several times in Jerusalem against the conduct of the police in the case of Sandak, who was killed during a police chase in the Binyamin region.

Last week, dozens of young people and adults protested in Zion Square in Jerusalem. The protesters intermittently blocked the path of the Jerusalem Light Rail. Police officers made arrests and kept the demonstrators off the tracks.

During a demonstration a week earlier, 21 people were arrested at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem.

The parents of Ahuvya Sandak responded last week to the decision by the Knesset to establish a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate the incident in which their son was killed.

The parents welcomed the agreements of all Knesset members on the need to investigate Ahuvya's death and announced that they would continue their fight "until justice is served."

The parents stated that the committee set up was a compromise and constituted only a "stop on the long and tedious road to justice."

"The committee set up in the Knesset is not enough," they added. "Let us not be confused. This is not a victory, but a stop on the long and tedious path to justice."