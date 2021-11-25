Trump Thanksgiving message hints at 2024 presidential run

Former President Donald Trump used his Thursday Thanksgiving message to hint at a possible 2024 presidential run, assuring supporters “we will be great again.”

"A very interesting time in our country, but do not worry, we will be great again – and we will all do it together," Trump said.

He added in the statement: ”America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!"

The message, alluding to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” has led to speculation of a 2024 run.

Trump has hinted several times in the last few months that he is considering running in the upcoming presidential election.

Earlier in November, he told Fox News that he will likely wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to make an official announcement about his intentions.

During the interview, Trump said: "I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see.”

"I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms,” the former Republican president said.

A separate Thanksgiving email sent to supporters by the fundraising arm of Trump’s Save America PAC asked for contributions, the New York Post reported.

That message cited runaway inflation as one of the ways that the Biden administration has “lit up in flames” the economy that Trump left Americans.

“We have a lot to be thankful for, but unfortunately, record high inflation is not one of those things. Biden took the beautiful, strong economy I built and lit it up in flames. The price of your Thanksgiving meal has gone up 14%. Despicable,” the statement said.

It added: “It saddens me to think that you are paying the price for Joe Biden’s terrible leadership.”

Last week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that Biden, 79, will run for reelection. Trump would be 78 if he wins a second term in 2024.