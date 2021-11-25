MK Levin submits Electricity Law for Young Settlements

Likud faction chairman MK Yariv Levin announced on Thursday that he intends to submit the "Electricity Law for Young Settlements."

"Enough with the discrimination. The government is not working to regulate the young settlements in Judea and Samaria. Instead, it is actually taking care of electricity for the illegal Arab construction in the Negev," Levin said.

"Tonight I put the Yamina MKs to a simple test. Do they have a drop of morality left? Will they at least undertake to support the Electricity Law for Young Settlements I submitted? Or will they continue to relax in their armchairs while the children in the young settlements freeze? I left them the whole weekend to decide. On Monday at 12 noon I will submit the Electricity Law for Young Settlements. With or without them, "Levin said.