UK government human rights agency compares Israel to North Korea and Iran

A UK government agency has listed Israel has having a human rights situation that “remains concerning,” placing it alongside countries like North Korea, Iran and Pakistan.

The assessment by the British Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), announced by Minister for the UN, Commonwealth and South Asia Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, was an update on the agency’s 31 human rights priority nations.

It focused on the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas as an area of concern, the UK Jewish News reported.

The report accused Israelis in Judea and Samaria of being responsible for increased violence and destruction of Palestinian Arab property, while stating “concerns remained” over what it alleged was “excessive force” used by the IDF.

The agency placed Israel in the section titled “countries of continued concern,” that also included Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Congo, Egypt and Russia.

The update mentioned that during the May conflict, Hamas launched approximately 4,360 rockets into Israel, while noting the number of dead among Israelis and Gazans.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire,” said the report.

It also noted that “Hamas authorities continued to repress Gazans' civil and political rights.”

The FCDO report was written using data gathered between January and June 2021.