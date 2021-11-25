Mansour Abbas: Temple Mount belongs only to Muslims

United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman Mansour Abbas said in an interview with the Kul al-Arab newspaper Thursday that the Arab parties must make every effort to prevent elections that could lead to the return of Benjamin Netanyahu to the prime minister's seat.

Abbas said he does not regret joining the coalition, and that he becomes more and more convinced that Ra'am is going in the right direction every day.

"We will not give up our national, religious, and human rights and these are red lines that we will not cross. Ra'am is the party that most of all realizes its religious and national goals," Abbas said.

He addressed the issue of the Temple Mount and said, "The Temple Mount belongs to Muslims only. We are working in the government to make a commitment not to invade the Al-Aqsa Mosque, not to perform religious worship on it by non-Muslims as it is a Muslim-only right. I have dedicated my whole life to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and no one can criticize me on this issue."

Abbas noted that "Israel is a Jewish state whether we like it or not and the question is what is our status in the state. I consider myself a citizen with full citizenship in the State of Israel and I want to exercise all my rights."