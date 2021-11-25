Rapper 'The Shadow' will run for Knesset if campaign goals met

Yoav Eliasi says if the Israeli people help him provide a home for his parents he will pay them back by running in the next election.

Yehonatan Gottleib ,

Yoav Eliasi, the Israeli rapper known as 'The Shadow,' announced tonight (Thursday) that if he succeeds in reaching the goal of the aid campaign for his parents - he intends to run for the Knesset in the next elections.

"If I reach my goal I will run for the Knesset," Eliasi tells Arutz Sheva. "I have no plans, my people will decide. I do not want that to happen but I have to give back something for what they have done for me in recent days."

In a post he posted on social media he wrote: "In the last week I have been trying to raise money for my disabled parents' house after their home was taken from them by a cold hearted and unjust system that found it appropriate to throw out a cancer patient without a solution and no compensation."

"I appealed to your hearts and you supported me and my parents," he noted. "So here's my suggestion, I appreciate what you did for my parents and I hope you like this gesture to you. So as a tribute to your contribution I will do something I do not want, I am not interested and I did not think I would ever do this. That is how much I want to help them. If you fulfill my fundraising goals so that I can house them in a proper home, in the upcoming elections, even though I said I would never go into politics, I will do everything to be your representative in the Knesset of Israel," he added.

"If you help give my parents a home, I will take care of the home of us all as a Knesset member," he said. "You have to understand, my family is the most precious thing to me in the world and I will do everything for them. And after what you have done for me I really want to give back to you and my personal desire is irrelevant at the moment. I hope you liked the idea. Whether it succeeds or not, I thank you for what you have done for me. "



