Rapper 'The Shadow' will run for Knesset if campaign goals met

Yoav Eliasi, the Israeli rapper known as 'The Shadow,' announced tonight (Thursday) that if he succeeds in reaching the goal of the aid campaign for his parents - he intends to run for the Knesset in the next elections.

"If I reach my goal I will run for the Knesset," Eliasi tells Arutz Sheva. "I have no plans, my people will decide. I do not want that to happen but I have to give back something for what they have done for me in recent days."

In a post he posted on social media he wrote: "In the last week I have been trying to raise money for my disabled parents' house after their home was taken from them by a cold hearted and unjust system that found it appropriate to throw out a cancer patient without a solution and no compensation."

"I appealed to your hearts and you supported me and my parents," he noted. "So here's my suggestion, I appreciate what you did for my parents and I hope you like this gesture to you. So as a tribute to your contribution I will do something I do not want, I am not interested and I did not think I would ever do this. That is how much I want to help them. If you fulfill my fundraising goals so that I can house them in a proper home, in the upcoming elections, even though I said I would never go into politics, I will do everything to be your representative in the Knesset of Israel," he added.

"If you help give my parents a home, I will take care of the home of us all as a Knesset member," he said. "You have to understand, my family is the most precious thing to me in the world and I will do everything for them. And after what you have done for me I really want to give back to you and my personal desire is irrelevant at the moment. I hope you liked the idea. Whether it succeeds or not, I thank you for what you have done for me. "