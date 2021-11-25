PM Naftali Bennett meets with family of Hisham al-Said, who is being held in Gaza

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with the family of Hisham al-Said, who is being held in the Gaza Strip, today (Thursday). The Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata and coordinator for captives and the missing, Yaron Bloom, also participated.

The meeting was held as part of the periodic meetings that the Prime Minister holds to update the families of the captives and missing.

Prime Minister Bennett told the al-Said family that he is personally committed to returning the soldiers and civilians being held in Gaza and said that his door was always open to them.