Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is visiting Morocco, arrived at the ancient synagogue in Rabat and heard the prayer for the soldiers of the IDF recited by the synagogue rabbi, Rabbi Gavriel Deri.

Shas MK Ya'akov Margi, who accompanied Gantz on his visit to Morocco, said that "the Holy One, Blessed Be He, gives a worthy person the opportunity to do things which are great privileges, such as being the defense minister during such an important visit."