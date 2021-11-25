Following complaints from Waqf, menorah removed from roof of Tomb of Prophet Samuel

The Civil Administration (responsible for administrative affairs in areas beyond the Green Line) has ordered the Nature and Parks Authority to dismantle the Chanuka menorah that was erected on Wednesday on the roof of the Tomb of the Prophet Samuel, located to the north of Jerusalem not far from the Jewish suburb of Ramot and near the Arab village of Nebi Samwil (the Arabic translation of Samuel the Prophet).

The menorah was placed in advance of the Jewish festival of Chanuka which commences on Sunday night and lasts for eight days. Pictures of the illuminated menorah were posted on social media networks and aroused the ire of the Jordanian-controlled Waqf (an Islamic religious trust which de facto controls the Temple Mount area) as well as Arabs living near the Tomb, who then complained to Israeli authorities, leading to the removal of the menorah.