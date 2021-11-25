Trump proposes 'mandated' presidential cognitive test

In an interview this week with Hannity on Fox News, former President Trump slammed Biden's leadership, saying that America needs someone "at the top of the game" to deal with world leaders.

"I know all of the leaders of the world, got to know them very well. Many of them I like, although tough cookies. They are all at the top of their game," Trump said.

"We need somebody that's at the top of the game. Maybe it should be mandated that you take a cognitive test or something. You can't have the head of China, the head of Russia, the head of these powerful nations being at the top of their game. Look at what's happening. Look how weak we look.

"You don't think that Russia, China, Kim Jong Un of North Korea, all these other people that hate us, you don't think they were watching and laughing all the way to the bank?"