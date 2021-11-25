White House planning in-person Hanukkah party

The Biden White House is planning an in-person Hanukkah party for next week, although the details are still tentative, JTA reported on Wednesday.

Insiders told JTA that as the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing, there are concerns about in-person Hanukkah and Christmas events as a result. However, it now appears likely that a party will take place, although the exact date and the dimensions have yet to be set.

A White House spokeswoman said that she had no information at this time about a party.

Invitations have yet to go out, and insiders told JTA that the plans were only firming up on Wednesday. Organizing a party this close to the date of a holiday — Hanukkah starts Sunday night — is unusual for a White House.

The White House Hanukkah party was first turned into a formal event by President George W. Bush.

President Barack Obama continued the tradition, increasing the parties to two per year to meet demand. President Donald Trump also held two Hanukkah parties each year of his presidency.

The Trump administration decided to hold a Hanukkah party in person last year, even as the coronavirus pandemic raged. Trump made an appearance at that party, which was held as he filed several lawsuits against the results of the 2020 presidential election.