White House: Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy is 'benign'

The White House physician said on Wednesday that a polyp removed during President Joe Biden's colonoscopy last week "is a benign, slow-growing, but thought to be precancerous lesion" for which no more action is required at this time, Reuters reports.

The polyp was identified as a "tubular adenoma," which is similar to one Biden had removed in 2008, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in the letter.

He added that routine surveillance is recommended and that Biden should have another colonoscopy in seven to 10 years.

Before Friday’s procedure, Biden briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris, making her the first woman to hold the presidential reins in US history.

In addition to the colonoscopy, Biden had a physical exam and O'Connor pronounced on Friday that the president was "healthy" and "vigorous" and fit for duty.

Biden, 79, is the oldest first-term president in US history. Before last Friday’s procedure, the last comprehensive update on Biden's medical history came nearly two years ago when his presidential campaign released a three-page summary of his medical history in December 2019.