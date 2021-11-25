Ambassador Herzog: I wish the American people a Happy Thanksgiving!

Mike Herzog, Israel’s Ambassador to the US, on Wednesday launched his new Twitter account, with his first message being wishes to the American people for a Happy Thanksgiving.

“I’m honored & humbled to assume the role of Israel’s Ambassador to the US. It’s only appropriate that my first Twitter thread as Ambassador is on Thanksgiving, as I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve & represent Israel in this great country, Israel's best friend,” he wrote.

“On this Thanksgiving, I’m also grateful for the friendship between Israel & the US. As Ambassador, I will be working relentlessly to strengthen and deepen our alliance. I wish the American people a Happy Thanksgiving!” added Herzog.

Herzog began his first day as Ambassador of Israel to the United States last Monday, replacing Ambassador Gilad Erdan, who held a dual position as the Ambassador to the UN and the US for the past 11 months.

Ambassador Erdan will continue serving as Ambassador of Israel to the UN.