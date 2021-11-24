Verdict: 3 defendants guilty of murder of Ahmaud Arbery

Jurors in Brunswick, Georgia found all three defendant guilt on nearly all charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday.

The defendants included Travis McMichael, his father Greg McMichael, and their neighbor William Bryan.

Travis McMichael was found guilty of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. Greg McMichael was found guilty of four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. He was found not guilty of malice murder.

Bryan was found guilty of three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The trial lasted 10 days, during which the defense attempted to argue that the defendants were attempting to make a lawful citizens arrest of Arbery following a spate of burglaries at a local construction sit in February 2020.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski argued that the defendants had "wrongly assumed" Arbery was a criminal because he was African American and shot him even though he was not a threat.

Travis, who fired the shot which killed Arbery, was convicted on nine charges, including the most serious charge of malice murder, while his father Greg was convicted on eight charges. Bryan, who filmed the incident on his phone, was convicted on five charges.

The verdict comes less than a week after a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin, found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts in connection to the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another during last year’s unrest in the city.