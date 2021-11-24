Dov Hikind: Radical Dems care more about criminals than civilians

Former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind strongly criticized Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and other far-left Democratic lawmakers for pushing for radical bail reform days after a deadly ramming attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

In an appearance on Fox and Friends, Hikind stated: "It’s beyond belief what’s going on. These elected officials should be arrested for negligence. They are responsible for caring more about the criminals than they care about the civilians, than they care about you, me, and everyone else. People being arrested again and again back into the streets. What does that do to law enforcement? What does that do to the rest of us? They are pathetic. It is shameful, it is disgusting what is going on. People committing crimes again and again? 50 pages of records of crimes committed before the individual in Wisconsin is finally, you know $5 million bail, those people who were murdered by that individual. Do you know who’s responsible? The DA should be arrested."

Six people were killed and over 45 were injured when a red SUV was driven through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

The suspect, Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, was arrested immediately after the attack. It later emerged that he had an extensive violent criminal record.

Brooks was convicted of engaging in sexual relations with a minor, stemming from his relationship with a then-16-year-old girl, with whom he had a child, and whom Brooks later bragged he had “pimped out.”

Brooks was also recently charged with domestic abuse after he beat his current girlfriend and allegedly ran her over with his car.

He was released on a low bail of just $1,000 days before the ramming attack after being arrested on charges of resisting or domestic abuse, obstructing an officer, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery.

On his Facebook profile, Brooks approvingly posted a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler accusing “the Jews” of dominating the United States and striving for world domination, journalist Andy Ngô reported.

The message also called “white Jews” impostors, claiming the “real Children of Israel” are “the negroes”.

“Hitler know who the real Jews were,” the message reads.

“America has stolen the Jews. The Jews of God. His jewelry. The negros [sic]. They are the true Hebrews. What a foolish move and a direct challenge to God. And they plan on moving these false white Jews into a state of Israel.”

“The white Jews know that the negros [sic] are the real Children of Israel, and to keep America’s secret, the Jews will blackmail America.”

House Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., sent a letter to New York District Attorneys on Monday, the day after the Waukesha massacre, accusing them of imposing "excessive bail" on criminal defendants in New York.

"We have grave concerns that excessive bail amounts are leading to unnecessary pretrial detention and contributing to a humanitarian crisis in New York City’s jail system, particularly on Rikers Island," the representatives wrote.