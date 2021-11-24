Jerusalem approves construction of new neighborhood

The Jerusalem Municipality, through the local planning and construction committee, decided today (Wednesday) to recommend to the district committee the deposit of a new plan for the establishment of the Atarot neighborhood.

The planned neighborhood is located in the area of ​​the abandoned Atarot Airport, on an area of ​​approximately 1,243 dunams (307 acres) and would see the construction of a new residential neighborhood comprising thousands of housing units, including 800 protected housing units, space for hotels, areas for public buildings, open public areas and employment and commercial areas.

Arutz Sheva has learned that senior defense establishment officials have given conditions for the approval of the new neighborhood: to leave an "exposed" area of ​​70 meters in front of the Arab neighborhood of Kfar Akev, and to determine that the first row of houses in front of the village will not be residential but for employment.

The plan to build the neighborhood includes the establishment of an area for employment and commerce near Road 45, and the preservation of the existing historic terminal building in the Atarot Airport area, all as part of a significant urban planning that produces a walking urban outline, including an array of paths and open public spaces between the neighborhoods.

The plan constitutes a significant land reserve available in the city, which enables development not at the expense of high-value open spaces. The plan also provides a significant response to the housing needs in the city.

The plan is being developed by the Housing and Construction Ministry and is being overseen by architect Yuval Kadmon.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon said: "I welcome the approval of the establishment of the new neighborhood. This is another program as part of a number of programs that I lead and promote, to reduce gaps and create housing solutions for young people from all sectors. This is the right way to improve the quality of life."

Ofer Berkovitz, chairman of the Hitorerut and chairman of the opposition, said that "this is a historic permit for construction in Jerusalem. There was tremendous pessimism at the beginning of the road, that we will not be able to bring about the establishment of the neighborhood, but here today it happened. We are very proud of this critical move for young people, for lowering housing prices, for keeping the lungs green. I will continue to work so that the district committee also approves the plan and does not succumb to outside dictates."