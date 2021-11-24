Jeremy Gimpel's new Hanukah song: Al Hanisim

Jeremy Gimpel presents a new song with the famous words of prayer from the festival of Hanukah.

Gimpel says that it took him three years to produce the song and that the melody came to him as he celebrated Hanukah for the first time on his farm in the hills of Judea.

"Tehila and I had just moved with our kids alone to edge of Jewish settlement in eastern Gush Etzion", Gimpel says. "We didn't have an electrical line, needed a compost toilet, had no kitchen and no security system or military presence near us. We were all alone in the dark of the winter nights lighting our Hanukah candles. It demanded a new level of courage in our lives. This is a melody of finding the courage in our lives".

"It felt like in some ways, nothing had changed" he adds. "We were fighting for Jewish freedom in the Land of Israel in the same Judean mountains that the Macabbees fought in 2,400 years ago.

"Bayamim Hahem bazman haze. In those days in this time. That's the meaning of this video," Gimpel explains. "From generation to generation, we light the candle and keep the flame of the Jewish People alive. In Israel, the Hanukah miracle isn't over. We are still living within the miracle."