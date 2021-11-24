Eli Kay's brother: ‘We will stand up and we will take a stand’

Israel National News - Arutz Sheva spoke with Katriel, the brother of Eli Kay, who was murdered in Sunday’s deadly terrorist shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Katriel describes his brother Eli as “someone who loved Israel, loved the land. He had this love of the land.”

“The Jewish soul has a very deep connection to this land and the family’s goal is to help the world realize this very deep connection which the Jewish soul has to the Jewish land,” Katriel says. “How do we reveal the Jewish soul? Through acts of goodness and kindness, going forward, mitzvot.”

He explains that Eli had a very deep connection to the Western Wall.

When Eli was in the army at the Gaza border, they came under heavy mortar fire.

“We went to the Western Wall on Friday night and he said to me, ‘One second, I have to go thank G-d.’ None of us knew at that time what he’d been through. He only told use about a year and a half later about what had actually happened on the Gaza border,” he says. “What do I think about where he was killed? Eli wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

He adds: “Eli used to say to me how much Jewish blood had been spilled in the streets [in the Old City.] He was never just going to go quietly. It was going to be something where he was making a difference, that’s Eli. He would have asked for nothing less. He would have expected from himself nothing less.”

Katriel says that he is upset that in his view the government has not spoken out more forcefully to condemn the terrorist attack.

“The only thing I expect at this point is action. I know there’s been action. I have friends in the army. I have friends in the Shabak. I know there’s been lots of action. The military and security is in process – that I understand. But is there a leader who can get up and say ‘We are against these actions. We condemn them.’ We haven’t heard. And it’s unfortunate. It’s too late. Bibi Netanyahu was here yesterday. You could see the anger, the absolute anger that he had of the situation.”

He mentions that the terrorist was a teacher at an Arab school. “That my taxes pay his school to teach kids to hate Jews in the Old City. It’s unacceptable.”

“What I expect from the nation is to get up and say, ‘We do not stand for this. We do not stand for our taxes to be used for these things,” Katriel says.

“We have all these organizations and they need to take care of things. I’m not calling out a particular organization. I’m not making political statements here. That’s not what we’re here for. I’m talking to leaders of our country, the nation wants to hear how you feel about this. And unfortunately, it’s too late. You’ve missed the boat. You should have made a statement the day it happened, and not a Twitter statement. A press conference. And you should have spoken out against it.”

He continues: “My message is really clear. The fact that you didn’t is even bigger than if you had done something. It shows unfortunately that, yes, it may touch you personally, but you guys don’t care. But, irrespective of what you may think, the Israeli people care. And we will stand up and we will take a stand.”