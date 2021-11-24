MK Ram Ben Barak: 'We told the Americans that we won't surprise them'

MK Ram Ben Barak (Yesh Atid), who chairs the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, on Wednesday discussed the possibility that Israel and the US disagree on the issue of the Iran nuclear deal.

He emphasized that if the Iran deal, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is renewed, Israel will not be obligated to abide by it.

"We are not threatening anyone," Ben Barak told 103 FM Radio. "The Americans can decide what they want. We [can decide] what we want. We obviously are aware of and appreciate the connection we have with the US, but at the end of the day, we see this as an existential threat. The Prime Minister told the Americans that if an agreement is signed which allows the Iranians to continue advancing and to become a nuclear power, Israel will be forced to act."

"If the Americans go with an agreement and succeed in creating an amazing agreement which will bring them back, and they will know how to supervise it, then that's amazing and terrific. We don't believe that that can happen in the current situation.

"Everyone understands, and the Iranians also understand, our intelligence and attack abilities. Israel has a wide variety of abilities, including to take actions without the US. We will use them if we need to," he promised.

"We take a lot of actions, some of them with more backup and some of them with less backup. We will not agree that Iran - the greatest aggressor in the Middle East and perhaps in the entire world, which stands behind almost every terror attack carried out, and which wants to take over Yemen - should have such an ability," he emphasized. "We are following their advancements, at all sorts of stages."

"If Naftali Bennett, the Prime Minister, thinks that we have reached a point where we have no other option, I am convinced that he will not be the only one to think that, and the decision will be made. It will be made only when we think there is no other way. Wars, you know how they start and you never know how they will end. But if there's no choice, then there's no choice," he concluded.