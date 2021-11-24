

The Jewish Agency for Israel names new Director of Educational Innovation Rabbi Joe Schwartz named as new leader of Makom: The Israeli Education Lab, which works to develop new models of Israel and Jewish peoplehood education. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Rabbi Schwartz Rabbi Joe Schwartz The Jewish Agency for Israel has named Rabbi Joe Schwartz as its new director of educational innovation and of Makom: The Israeli Education Lab, the organization’s central resource for educating and empowering professionals to change the conversation around Israel. Makom works to develop new models of Israel and Jewish peoplehood education, and to train educators both in and outside of The Jewish Agency. Through training and educational programs, Makom enables participants to ask challenging questions, while also providing compelling experiential learning experiences.



Rabbi Schwartz, whose official title is director of Makom and educational innovation, made aliyah (immigrated to Israel -ed.) from Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2020 and was previously a litigator at the Kramer, Levin, Naftalis & Frankel law firm. He received his rabbinic ordination from the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies. He has worked as a pulpit rabbi and has written curricula and taught for diverse audiences. Most recently, Rabbi Schwartz launched his own venture, IDRA, which seeks to strengthen ties between Israelis and world Jewry by leveraging vital Jewish culture both in Israel and abroad.



“I could not be more excited to take the reins of Makom, an innovative and forward-thinking leader in Israel education,” Rabbi Schwartz said. “The Jewish Agency has historically been invaluable in forging ties between world Jewry and Israel. I myself first came to Israel in my teens on a Jewish Agency program, and I am deeply honored to be able to play a part in helping it fulfill that mission in our challenging times.”



Dr. Shivi Greenfield, chief strategy officer of The Jewish Agency, added, “We are excited that a seasoned professional such as Rabbi Schwartz, who has substantial educational experience in the US along with deep knowledge of Israel, will continue to expand our impact in the realm of innovation in Israel and Jewish peoplehood education.”



As Israel education has become a more complex space in recent years, Makom has developed several new initiatives and approaches to support educators in engaging young American audiences. This includes the Institute for Global Jewish Voices, which brings a deeper understanding of global Jewish life to Israel through the country’s education system. Makom, whose mission statement revolves around “hugging and wrestling with Israel,” has also maintained significant partnerships with various organizations, including individual Jewish Federations, Moishe House, RootOne, and the Jewish Education Project. Makom leads its educational trainings both online and in person, including a unique course that exposes participants to a multiplicity of narratives and perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict in order to equip them with a more nuanced understanding of the conflict as well as the tools to engage in conversations and transmit that knowledge to their students.



Rabbi Schwartz succeeds Makom’s outgoing director Abi Dauber Sterne, who is leaving the role to study at the Beit Midrash for Israeli Rabbis. Dr. Shivi Greenfield, chief strategy officer of The Jewish Agency, added, “We are excited that a seasoned professional such as Rabbi Schwartz, who has substantial educational experience in the US along with deep knowledge of Israel, will continue to expand our impact in the realm of innovation in Israel and Jewish peoplehood education.”As Israel education has become a more complex space in recent years, Makom has developed several new initiatives and approaches to support educators in engaging young American audiences. This includes the Institute for Global Jewish Voices, which brings a deeper understanding of global Jewish life to Israel through the country’s education system. Makom, whose mission statement revolves around “hugging and wrestling with Israel,” has also maintained significant partnerships with various organizations, including individual Jewish Federations, Moishe House, RootOne, and the Jewish Education Project. Makom leads its educational trainings both online and in person, including a unique course that exposes participants to a multiplicity of narratives and perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian Authority conflict in order to equip them with a more nuanced understanding of the conflict as well as the tools to engage in conversations and transmit that knowledge to their students.Rabbi Schwartz succeeds Makom’s outgoing director Abi Dauber Sterne, who is leaving the role to study at the Beit Midrash for Israeli Rabbis.



top