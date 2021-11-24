Israel's Foreign Minister preparing for Vienna talks with Iran?

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) will depart next week (November 28-30) for an official visit to London and Paris.

During the visit, Lapid will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

He will also meet British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and French Minister for Europe & Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"The Minister's visit will focus on the resumption of nuclear talks in Vienna as well as the deepening of bilateral relations between Israel and Britain and France," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the "Iran deal" are scheduled to resume at the end of November.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan floated the idea of an interim deal with Iran, under which the US and its allies could release some frozen Iranian funds or provide sanctions waivers on humanitarian goods in exchange for a freeze from Iran (for example, on enriching uranium to 60%).

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.