3 seriously injured in Beit Shemesh explosion

Four people were injured in an explosion just outside of Beit Shemesh Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in a factory in the Har Tuv industrial zone near Beit Shemesh, when an industrial machine exploded.

At least four workers were injured in the explosion, three of them seriously, with a fourth listed in moderate-to-light condition.

Emergency first responders from MDA were dispatched to the scene, treating the four people injured in the blast.

The injured workers were then evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Hospital officials at Hadassah reported that the three workers in serious condition suffered burns over large parts of their bodies. All three have been sedated and placed on respirators.

The fourth victim is said to be fully conscious.

Police investigators have opened a probe into the incident, working in cooperation with the Labor Ministry.