New Jersey federation hires ex-police chief as head of security

The Jewish Federation of Southern New Jersey has hired a former area police chief as its new head of security.

William “Bud” Monaghan, who was previous the Cherry Hill, New Jersey police chief, will serve as the Federation’s director of regional security, the Courier Post reported.

Monaghan recently stepped down after 26 years with the Cherry Hill police department. He had been the department’s police chief since January 2014.

As head of security, Monaghan will be responsible for overseeing the safety of federation properties, agencies and facilities, the Federation announced.

He will also “advise and coordinate on security for area synagogues and Jewish day schools.”

The Federation serves the Jewish communities of Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties, which number approximately 56,700 people.

Monaghan will bring “a wealth of experience to his new role,” said the Federation. “[He] knows our South Jersey Jewish community well, having worked closely with us during his time with the Cherry Hill police department.”

The Federation created the position of director of regional security in the aftermath of the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh in which 11 people were killed.