The new and improved Sacher Park in Jerusalem

Sacher Park has undergone a significant facelift in the past year.

Under the direction of the mayor, Moshe Leon, the Jerusalem municipality has changed the face of the park. It's been upgraded and a unique playground has been built, as well as running trails, sports fields, security cameras and soon even a wireless internet network will operate on the site.

The inauguration ceremony of the new complex was attended by the mayor, council members, the director-general of the municipality, Itzik Larry, CEO Eyal Haimovsky, the director-general of the Moriah company, Gilad Bar-Adon, and Jerusalem residents.

Prior to the ceremony, an event took place in the complex that included music performances, traveling musical ensembles, a Mexican band walking on circus crutches, live sculptures, a soap bubble complex, backgammon, mats, checkers and a variety of table and floor games.

Busani organization Gan Sacher inauguration

The works to upgrade the park were carried out by the Jerusalem Municipality through the Jerusalem Development Authority and the Moriah Company. As part of this, all existing trails were upgraded, a 1,700-meter-long running trail was added, lighting was renewed and security cameras with a public address connected to the municipal electricity station around the clock, charging points for phones and in the near future Wifi will be installed.

In Sacher Park, the 700-meter-long bicycle path was also upgraded, which connects to the "from station to station" bicycle path (from the Navon train station to the Malcha train station), which is about 3.5 km long.

Seating areas, street furniture and new fountains were installed, and another toilet building was built on the south side of the garden. A large dog garden was also established and dog drinking fountains were installed. In addition, new lawns were planted in an area of ​​about 11 dunams and the irrigation system was taken care of. In the sports sector, a northern complex of sports fields was built, which for the first time includes a TRX plaza, combined football, basketball and a skatepark.

Busani organization Gan Sacher Park

The sports complex was donated by Robert Kraft and his family. Kraft is a Jewish businessman and philanthropist who loves Jerusalem. The municipality noted that "his many contributions to the development and prosperity of the capital are a testament to his friendship, partnership and faith in the city of Jerusalem."

As part of the upgrade of the park, a unique playground was built with a number of unique facilities, which have never been seen before in Israel. The installations were carried out by NA Lava and KOMPAN from Denmark and were manufactured especially for the city of Jerusalem (details of the installations below).

In addition, an integrated and accessible facility has been set up in the complex, adapted for use by children with disabilities and contains a wide range of games such as game panels, slides, bridges. In addition, swings of various types and varying heights were also installed, as well as an omega 3 that is 10 meters long and an advanced and particularly decorative shading system.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon: "The new Sacher Park is great news for all Jerusalem residents and visitors to its gates. Over the years, the garden has become one of the main symbols in the capital and a gathering, meeting and entertainment place for all residents and the state. The municipality will continue to work to upgrade the infrastructure and tourist sites all over the city for the benefit of all the city's residents and visitors.

Jerusalem Municipality Director-General Itzik Larry: " Sacher Park is renewed. This is celebration for Jerusalem, its residents and visitors. We have here the most advanced facilities, state-of-the-art sports fields, beautiful landscaping, and most of all spirit, soul and joy. I would like to thank all those involved in the craft and the Moriah Company and the Jerusalem Development Authority. I invite everyone to come and play in this amazing park and enjoy our amazing city. "