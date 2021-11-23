Special song written and produced for the soldiers now enlisting praying for success

In a moving performance which took on added significance in light of recent events, the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, in collaboration with the Chief Military Rabbinate and Chief Cantor of the IDF, Shai Abramson, produced a special clip of prayer for the success of the soldiers currently enlisting in the IDF.

The prayer was written by Tzohar rabbis and the filmed at Ammunition Hill, the Tel Hashomer recruitment bureau, performed by Abramson together with the military rabbinate, and conducted by Ofir Sobol.

Rabbi Boaz Ganot, who led the project on behalf of Tzohar: "There is nothing more fitting than for the military rabbinate and the chief military cantor to perform 'Prayer for the Conscript', which was written with great excitement to congratulate the soldiers who are enlisting to defend their precious country. It touches my heart and I personally will carry the blessing with me for the well-being of my son who is enlisting in the army. "