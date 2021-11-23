Herzog: British Jewish community is 'exemplary'

On Tuesday morning, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog met leaders of the British Jewish community in London, as part of their official visit in the United Kingdom.

The President noted the strong links between British and Israeli Jewry, noting that Eliyahu Kay, who was murdered on Sunday morning in Jerusalem by a Hamas terrorist, was the grandson of Rabbi Shlomo and Rebbetzin Lynndy Levin of South Hampstead Synagogue in London.

The President praised the British Jewish community and said: “Michal and I have put the issue of the relations between the State of Israel and world Jewry as a top item on our priority list, and we intend to invest a lot of time and effort to make sure that all Jews, wherever they are, whatever their denomination, whatever they believe in or don’t believe in, feel at home in the State of Israel.”

“We want to tell the British Jewish community that you are going to be a central pillar in this activity because you are an exemplary community.”

Among the organizations represented were the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the Jewish Leadership Council, the Union of Jewish Students, and UJIA. Also in attendance were Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely and Jewish Agency Director-General Amira Ahronoviz.