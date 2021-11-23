Defense Min. reveals: Iran tried to send explosives into Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Tuesday revealed that in 2018, Iran attempted to transfer explosives to Judea and Samaria, by sending them via drone through Syria.

Speaking at the Herzliya Conference at Reichman University, Gantz said, "Iran attempted to transfer, by means of unmanned drones, explosive materials from Syria to terrorists in Judea and Samaria."

He also exposed bases in Qeshm and Shabhar in southern Iran which are used for naval attacks by means of UAVs.

Addressing the international community, Gantz presented the various methods of action used by Iran, and its basic ambition to become a global hegemon able to force its radical ideology. He also emphasized the cooperation and crucial pact with the US and other countries in the world.

Israel, Gantz said, is not "a lone nation, and the Iranian threat is not just against her. Iran wishes to become a regional hegemon, and after that a global [hegemon], and impose an extremist ideology, in which human rights are trampled, LGBTs are hanged, women are sidelined, and the resources are dedicated for the benefit of the government."

"The Iranian method of turning into a regional hegemon is to take control of weaker countries such as Yemen, which is in last place in the global index of 'fragile' countries. Syria is third to last, and Iraq and Lebanon. The method is clear: 'First we take Damascus, then we take Berlin,'" Gantz emphasized.