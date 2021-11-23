Bereaved father: 'I've visited Meron 12 times since the tragedy, & I'll continue to visit'

The government committee for investigating the Meron disaster on Monday submitted its interim report to the Prime Minister, in order to prepare for the upcoming Lag Ba'omer holiday, six months in the future.

Among the suggestions are to limit the number of attendees to 20,000, hold only one bonfire lighting, and forbid the distribution of food and erection of tents at the site.

Rabbi Avigdor Chayut, who lost a student and his 13-year-old son Yedidya in the disaster, told 103 FM Radio, "There's one thing that hurts us even more than anything else is how the families of the dead and the families of the injured have been completely and totally ignored for seven months, by every person who is connected [to the issue]. Their discussion is technical, and it's very nice, but they forget that there are people who are struggling every single day."

"I enjoyed seeing how they are looking ahead to prevent the next disaster, but I personally am dealing with something insane for seven months already. My son is no longer, and that's not something that goes away and becomes easier. It requires a lot of resources and strength, and there's zero attention to that.

"This guilt and that guilt - none of it will help me. Nothing will cause my son to arise from his grave in the Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva. Nothing can compensate. But give us the tools to manage. I am struggling with therapies for the family totaling 9,000 shekel a month. I am paying for it myself. I am injured and undergoing rehabilitation, and I have to work until seven in the evening every day in order to try to fund it. Is someone offering help? This happened within our country, and I as a citizen I went to a place where I was allowed to go to, by law."

He added, "I've been in Meron 12 times since the tragedy, and I will continue to go."