In Ontario, Uber Eats now allows orders for cannabis

Uber will now allow users in Ontario, Canada, to place orders for cannabis, Reuters reported.

Cannabis will now be available on the Uber Eats app, a company spokesperson said. The company will list cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke on its marketplace on Monday, and Ontario customers will be able to place orders using the app and collect them at their nearest Tokyo Smoke store.

Canada legalized cannabis over three years ago, but illegal producers still control a large share of the market, Reuters noted.

According to Ubers, the new arrangement will help Canadian adults purchase "safe, legal" cannabis.

The spokesperson said that at this time, there is "nothing more to share" on future plans for expansion in the cannabis market.

In a statement to Reuters, the spokesperson said, "We will continue to watch regulations and opportunities closely market by market. And as local and federal laws evolve, we will explore opportunities with merchants who operate in other regions."