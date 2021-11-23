Likud MK threatens Channel 12 with lawsuit

MK Dudi Amsalem (Likud) said on Monday that he intends to sue Channel 12 News and its anchor Dany Cushmaro, following the channels’ coverage of comments he made during a conversation on Twitter Spaces.

Amsalem was blasted by the media over the weekend after a reporter from the business newspaper TheMarker claimed that Amsalem said during the Twitter Spaces conversation that leftists should be locked up. Channel 12 News also held an on-air discussion about Amsalem's comments, but it later became clear that his remarks were not directed at all at leftists but that he was talking about legal advisers.

"Certainly, I have met with my lawyer, I intend to sue Channel 12, TheMarker and Cushmaro personally. My style is no different than that of Yair Lapid, I think I am a much clearer and much sharper person. I do not say things indirectly. Since people do not know how to deal with the content, they say 'look at the style,'" Amsalem said in an interview with Galey Israel radio.

On Monday evening, Amsalem sent a letter to Yulia Shamalov-Berkovich, chairwoman of The Second Authority for Television and Radio, demanding that she investigate and deal with what he defined as "lawlessness and lack of ethics in the Channel 12 News company."

"I see this incident as very serious, and indeed I intend to deal with it through the relevant courts. However, since it is a communication channel that is supposed to work and operate under accepted rules of ethics and fairness, I see Mr. Cushmaro’s conduct in this case as scandalous, offensive and unprofessional to say the least," Amsalem wrote to Shamalov-Berkovich.

He called on her to "examine in depth the disgraceful omission of the Channel 12 News company and Mr. Cushmaro. In my humble opinion, they do not even meet the accepted rules of ethics in a school newspaper. There is no point in expanding on the importance of examining the issue, as stated. I look forward to your prompt response."