Trump's former lawyer completes prison sentence

Michael Cohen, who was former US President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer until his 2018 arrest, said on Monday that his three-year prison sentence was over, The Associated Press reported.

A smiling Cohen emerged from Manhattan federal court after signing documents and speaking with authorities about his upcoming three-year term of supervised release.

"I feel great today. It's been long overdue," Cohen said to a collection of camera crews alerted to his presence by a tweet he had sent Sunday.

Cohen was convicted in 2018 of tax evasion, bank fraud, and lying to Congress and sentenced to three years in prison. He was released to house arrest in May of 2020 after serving one year due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in his prison.

In July of 2020, he was arrested again after eating at a diner in violation of orders restricting him to his house. Two weeks later, a judge ordered him released to house arrest.

In all, Cohen spent about 13 1/2 months behind prison walls and a year and a half in home confinement. His time was further reduced through good behavior, according to AP.

Cohen implicated Trump at the time in the campaign finance charges, as he did again on Monday when he said that his release from home confinement "in no way negates the actions I took at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump."

He said he was "cognizant of my responsibilities" and "will not cease my commitment to law enforcement."

"I will continue to provide information, testimony, documents and my full cooperation on all ongoing investigations to ensure that others are held responsible for their dirty deeds and that no one is ever believed to be above the law," Cohen said.