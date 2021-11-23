CDC lowers COVID-19 travel warning to Israel

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday lowered its COVID-19 travel warning to Israel from level 4, its highest warning level, to level 3.

Level 3 means there is a “high level” of COVID-19 in Israel, compared to level 4 which means the levels of the virus are “very high”.

US citizens are advised to make sure they are fully vaccinated before travel to Israel and urges unvaccinated travelers to avoid travel to Israel.

“Because of the current situation in Israel, all travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” says the CDC’s website.

Travelers are called to follow recommendations or requirements in Israel, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.