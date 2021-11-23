Israeli TV series wins International Emmy award

Israeli spy thriller “Tehran” on Monday night won the International Emmy for best drama series.

“Tehran”, which aired on Kan 11 television in 2020 and has since been renewed for a second season, stars Niv Sultan as a Mossad agent who goes undercover in the Iranian capital. It also features Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi, Liraz Charhi and Menashe Noy.

The series is co-produced by Apple and Kan 11, which broadcasts the series domestically while Apple streams it online for the rest of the world.

The second season is expected to air in late 2021. It will feature actress Glenn Close, who will play the role of Marjan Montazeri, a British woman living in Tehran.