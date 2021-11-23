Lapid to Turkey: Shut down Hamas' offices

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday evening commented on the uncovering of a Hamas terrorist network and said that it is the duty of the international community to act against the terrorist organization.

"The nations of the world must act as Britain did and outlaw Hamas," Lapid said.

He also directly addressed the Turkish government and said, "The Hamas offices in Istanbul should be closed down."

On Monday afternoon, it was cleared for publication that over the last few months, IDF troops, together with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police, have apprehended over 50 terrorists, all part of a large-scale terrorist cell based in the Judea and Samaria area, in order to carry out different terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem.

As part of the troops’ activities, soldiers from elite units, including the Duvdevan Unit, thwarted the threats and apprehended a large number of operatives.

The thwarted terrorist cell possessed many weapons and explosives, including explosives suitable for building a number of heavy explosive terror belts.

Unique intelligence activity and operational collaborations with the Shin Bet and the Israeli Police, brought to the soldiers, participating in the operation, intelligence and advanced capabilities.