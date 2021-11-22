Minister Shaked: Hearing Eli's grandfather, I cried

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Monday visited the family of Eliyahu Kay, the man who was murdered in a Hamas shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem yesterday.

"I visited Eli Kay's family tonight in Modiin, and I want to share with you three stories that will make you understand who Eli was and what special family he came from," Shaked wrote.

"The grandfather, Shlomo Levin, who lives in London, told me that we should be proud of our special country. That Eli's funeral was so moving, and he felt that all the people of Israel were with them, and that it could not have happened anywhere else but Israel. He said this is an extraordinary country like no other in the whole world.

"Moran Azoulay asked me today when I last cried, I told her I do not remember. But today when Eli's grandfather spoke, I had tears in my eyes.

"The father, Avi, said that Eli once told him that there is an Arab cleaner at the Western Wall, and sometimes some people treat him badly and it should not be so. 'He is a person like me,' Eli said, despite the difference in their religious beliefs.

"His brother, Katriel, asked that everyone do something positive for Eli, something he would choose, each person what suits him. So please, for Eli, each one should do his own mitzvah. So that the light that Eli radiated will continue to shine," Shaked concluded.