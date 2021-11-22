New York plans to build a ghetto

For those of you think we could never see another Holocaust—think again.

Are you going to stay silent or speak up?

Do you even have an idea what your local, state and national elected officials are planning? Take New York, for example.

The 2022 Redistricting of New York

Remember those constant mailings about filling out your census forms? Many, including me, found them annoying. Some ignored them.

Now, that form, plus 2021 election results have leadership in both parties researching ways to maximize power in 2022 and the next decade.

Based on preliminary discussions, Democrats AND Republicans think the distribution of New York includes a single “Jewish district” incorporating the religious areas of Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island.

Republicans think this guarantees them a seat in the House of Representatives and Democrats feel the need to diminish Jewish power as the progressive-socialist agenda overtakes their party.

How do I know this? Discussions among those in the media and political circles have been open about it.

Why Don’t You Know About It?

Partly, you may not realize the significance of these discussions and have no interest.

In that case, what happens is our fault. We should be interested. It’s our communities, our tax dollars and our children’s futures at stake.

Second, it seems there were many meetings, but elected officials feel that because nothing is finalized, the public shouldn’t be involved.

It’s that arrogance among those in both major political parties and the minor parties who work behind the scenes with the Democrats and Republicans that help put New York into the mess it’s in.

What Can Be Done

We need to gather our friends together in informal gatherings and discuss concerns of redistricting. What are the pros and cons? Do we want a Jewish district with the concept of one vote, one voice? We need to make decisions quickly.

We need information and attendance at meetings throughout the state that are run by the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission.

We need to follow the media and what they report.

We need meetings with current elected officials and those being sworn into office in January. People are working now.

What happens if others in the district outnumber us and vote for someone who really doesn’t represent us?

Let’s look at Congressman Jerry Nadler’s 2020 race. His district covers areas within Manhattan and Brooklyn, both with Jewish populations. In Manhattan, Nadler received more votes, but, in Brooklyn, his opponent, Cathy Bernstein, received no votes. Nadler won overall.

Another consideration goes along the lines of “promises made, promises kept.” Pandering for Jewish money, Jewish votes and public endorsements, lots of things are promised or declared by everyone.

Remember when AOC proclaimed she had some Jewish ancestors?

And it was not too long ago that Congressman Jamaal Bowman, who represents the religious communities around Monsey, made pledges that now have proven to be just talk.

Republicans are guilty of that too. We can learn from President Donald Trump. Every candidate wants his endorsement before an election, but once in office, vote against the policies of America First that got them elected by grassroots voters (many Jewish).

If newly elected County Executive Bruce Blakeman of Nassau County doesn’t lower taxes substantially within the first six-nine months of his term, his victory will be short-lived as a one-term leader.

He ran to be the first Jewish County Executive of Nassau County. It would be nice if he would use his power to finally see that the anti-Semitic commissioner, called out by groups like Stand With Us, AJC Long Island, Jewish Community Relations Council and the Simon Wiesenthal Center finally resigns. It's been a year.

I personally would do anything I can to support Blakeman in succeeding in his position, as many Jews voted for him based on his promises.

We also MUST get involved in school board meetings, town board meetings and local chamber of commerce meetings. Education, infrastructure, business and safety are the issues shaping 2022 elections.

Should Jews Stay In New York

I am asked this question a lot. It’s not for me to decide your personal needs. But, Jewish communities are popping up everywhere. Just look at where there are Chabad houses being built across the county. Look at how many Jews are running for office in other states.

A lot is going to depend on how Mayor Eric Adams governs. Will he tweet negative comments targeting religious communities? How will the 2022 gubernatorial election affect the Jews of New York? Will minorities and non-Jews support Jewish Lee Zeldin through a primary?

It’s 2021, we still have survivors living in the neighborhoods being discussed as part of one “ghetto” vote. First they took their guns, then their voices,now it is their choices until they finally want to give them one area/district to live in before their final destination (you get the association). Don’t think it couldn’t happen here. The Jews of Austria-Hungary never thought that what happened in Germany could happen to them.

When I ran for Congress in 2020, I was told by respected leaders that the Jewish vote in New York doesn’t count. Do you agree?





Share your thoughts with me and join Jewish Vote GOP via Zoom on December 8th and meet the candidates looking to flip New Jersey red.

Cindy Grosz is the host of Cindy’s Political Corner which can be downloaded through iHeartRadio, Spotify and all major podcast outlets. She is the chair of Jewish Vote GOP. She can be reached at jewishvotecounts@gmail.com



