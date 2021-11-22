Knesset begins debate on PM term limits

The Knesset this evening (Monday) discussed Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's to impose term limits on the position of prime minister.

Sa'ar began the discussion by presenting the bill: "Prolonged rule by one person is a harmful thing. In the face of the dangers of excessive concentration of power and the resulting enslavement, we offer a better and more balanced arrangement and a large majority of Israeli citizens support the idea and prefer it to the threat of an unlimited term in office."

"A similar principle of term limits had appeared for about a decade in our rulebook, and was repealed twenty years ago. I believe the reality we have experienced in recent years has shown that the term limit should be returned to the rulebook," Sa'ar added.

He said, "Opponents of term limits seek to leave the door open for an indefinite term. The aspiration for an indefinite term is not about the time in power but, as we have recently heard directly, also the lack of any balances and other restraints, from the courts to the opposition."

"I have set myself the goal of strengthening the foundations of our regime as a Jewish and democratic state, and here we are placing an important pillar for the future. I know that the faction that has the greatest support for the law is the Likud faction," he claimed.