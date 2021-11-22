Watch: China cuts feed of CNN reporter

The news feed of a CNN journalist's report on the disappearance of Chinese athlete Peng Shuai was cut in China.

Will Ripley was reporting on the case from Taipei, Taiwan when a feed below him representing the broadcast in China was replaced by multicolored bars.

When asked by the CNN anchor what happened, Ripley said that the cut feed was due to "Chinese censors."

"I've lost count, over the last eight years here in Asia covering China, of how many times CNN's coverage of controversial issues has been censored," he said.

"It is a live, real-time example of the censorship that's happening in the mainland. They scrubbed Peng Shuai from the internet. They're certainly not talking about this on television and even international networks. They have an army of censors waiting to push that button the minute that we start talking about this story. But it is not making this story go away," Ripley declared.

Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star who has competed at the international level, disappeared after she accused Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her in a social media post on November 2. The post was deleted by censors within 30 minutes and another social media account of hers was blocked.

Human rights organizations, western nations, and the Women's Tennis Association have demanded that China reveal what happened to Peng Shuai and investigate her accusations.