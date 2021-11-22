President Herzog meets Prince Charles

Israel's President, Isaac Herzog, met The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, at his residence, Highgrove House on Monday.

President Herzog and The Prince of Wales discussed the urgent challenges of the climate crisis. The President thanked The Prince of Wales for his personal leadership on the environment over the years and stressed that he has made the environment a core plank of his presidency.

He noted that Israel has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 and has much to contribute to global efforts through its advancement of innovative green technologies.

President Herzog stressed the great importance that Israel attaches to relations with the United Kingdom and stressed his personal affinity to Britain through his family background, as the son of a Belfast-born British Army major who participated in the Normandy landings and liberation of Bergen-Belsen, and as the descendent of rabbis who served all across Britain.

The President thanked HRH The Prince of Wales for his important work to promote Holocaust education and his participation in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, in January 2020. The President and The Prince of Wales also discussed regional issues and threats.

Finally, the President presented HRH The Prince of Wales a special gift, announcing the establishment of the Compassion and Perseverance Scholarship in Nursing in Memory of Princess Alice of Battenberg, the Prince’s paternal grandmother, at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Princess Alice of Battenberg, the mother of the late Duke of Edinburgh, is recognized by Yad Vashem as Righteous Among the Nations for saving Jews during the Holocaust, and she is buried in on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives. The Hebrew University scholarship for students at the Hadassah-Hebrew University Henrietta Szold School of Nursing pays tribute to Princess Alice’s compassion, deep spirituality, and immense perseverance to help those in need.