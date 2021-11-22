US officials ordered to avoid Old City of Jerusalem

The United States State Department issued a security alert Sunday night, instructing US government employees and their families not to visit the Old City of Jerusalem.

Following Sunday’s deadly terrorist shooting attack near the Western Wall, the State Department issued the alert, ordering US government employees and their families to avoid the Old City of Jerusalem, and urging all US citizens to ‘remain vigilant’.

“As security incidents often take place without warning, U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness. Due to recent security incidents in and around the Old City of Jerusalem, U.S. government employees and their family members have been advised to avoid the Old City until further notice.”

Earlier on Sunday, the State Department issued a brief statement condemning Sunday’s shooting attack.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack today by a Hamas gunman in Jerusalem’s Old City, which killed one person and injured others. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families,” the State Department said in the short statement.

One man, 26-year-old tour guide Eliyahu Kay, was killed in the attack, with at least three others wounded.

Kay, an immigrant from South Africa, is set to be laid to rest at Jerusalem's Har HaMenuchot cemetery Monday, in a funeral service set to begin at 11:00 a.m.