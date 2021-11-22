CDC admits having no evidence of naturally immune infecting others

The CDC has admitted it has no evidence of a person with natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infecting others.

The revelation came to light following a Freedom of Information Act request sent in September by the Siri & Glimstad law firm on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) to the CDC, asking for "Documents reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected."

The CDC responded in November that "A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request. The CDC Emergency Operations Center (EOC) conveyed that this information is not collected."

Aaron Siri, whose law firm made the request to the CDC, called the CDC's response "incredible."

"You would assume that if the CDC was going to crush the civil and individual rights of those with natural immunity by having them expelled from school, fired from their jobs, separated from the military, and worse, the CDC would have proof of at least one instance of an unvaccinated, naturally immune individual transmitting the COVID-19 virus to another individual," he wrote on his blog.

"If you thought this, you would be wrong."

"The CDC’s excuse for not having a shred of evidence of the naturally immune transmitting the virus is that 'this information is not collected,'" he added. "What?! No proof! But yet the CDC is actively crushing the rights of millions of naturally immune individuals in this country if they do not get the vaccine on the assumption [sic] they can transmit the virus. But despite clear proof [sic] the vaccinated spread the virus, the CDC lifts restrictions on the vaccinated?! That is dystopian," Siri concluded.