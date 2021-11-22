Ex-Netanyahu aide to testify in corruption trial Monday

Israeli Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived at the Jerusalem District Court Monday morning, as a former top aide takes the witness stand to testify against him in the Case 4000 corruption trial.

Nir Hefetz, a former senior advisor and confidant of then-Prime Minister Netanyahu, is set to testify as a state witness Monday morning, kicking off what is expected to be weeks of court hearings centering around Hefetz’s testimony.

Hefetz had originally been slated to testify last week, but last Monday the court ordered that Hefetz’s testimony be delayed, after prosecutors revealed they had collected new testimony from Hadas Klein in the Case 1000 trial, with information leaked to the media.

The court ordered a week delay in order for the defense team to prepare for the new testimony by Hefetz.

A number of Likud lawmakers joined Netanyahu and his attorney in court Monday, including MKs Amir Ohana and Shlomo Karhi.