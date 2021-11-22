PA news agency won't call Jerusalem murder a 'terror attack'

The official news agency of the Palestinian Authority, WAFA, devoted only one short report to Sunday’s shooting attack which was carried out by a resident of Shuafat in the Old City of Jerusalem, in which a young Israeli was murdered and three others were injured.

The WAFA report does not describe the incident as a terrorist attack and simply relies on a short and general quote from the Israel Police statement.

"42-year-old civilian Fadi Abu Shahidam from the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem fell in the path of Allah on Sunday from the fire of the Israeli occupation forces near the Chain Gate, one of the gates of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque...The occupation police claimed that a shooting occurred in the Old City of Jerusalem and it resulted in the death of a settler and the injury of three others, one of them in critical condition," the WAFA report said.