Bennett and Horowitz decide: Hanukkah events will take place as planned

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held a discussion on Sunday evening on preparations for Hanukkah performances, together with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

Prime Minister Bennett noted that the goal is to allow the performances to be held by implementing the following rules: An efficient information campaign and making all information accessible to the public, efficient enforcement to uphold the directives, and reducing the risk of mass infection.

According to the decisions made during the discussion, Hanukkah events will be held according to plan, without imposing additional sanctions. A series of preparatory measures will be taken to enforce the Green Pass via barcode including increased ushers in the event halls, convening event producers in order to underscore the directives in a timely manner and formulating a control and enforcement plan by the Israel Police.

It was also decided Antigen testing stands will be placed in close proximity to areas where events are being held, that masks must be worn during performances and a national information campaign will be held among parents throughout the country.

It was also agreed upon that mobile vaccination units will be operated in coordination with performance producers in order to render children's vaccinations more accessible to the public.

Together with performance producers, the possibility of minimizing eating and drinking during performances will be considered – inter alia – in order to facilitate the wearing of masks throughout the performance.

Ventilation systems in performance halls will be checked in order to minimize the possibility of infection among the audience.

Participating in the discussion were the Culture and Sports Minister, the Tourism Minister, the Health Ministry Director General, the national coronavirus project director, the Defense Ministry Civil Defense Director, the Finance Ministry Budget Director, the Deputy Director of the National Security Council, the Deputy Attorney General, GOC Home Front Command and other professional officials.