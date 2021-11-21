Austria announces: Tourists banned from entering until December

The Austrian government on Sunday announced that tourists will no longer be permitted to enter the country, becoming the first European country to re-seal its borders, Israel Hayom reported.

The ban on tourists will go into effect on Monday, November 22, and will remain in effect until December 13. It follows the decision to implement a ten-day lockdown for unvaccinated individuals in the country.

So far, Austria's vaccination rate has remained low, at approximately 65%. The country is planning to enact a law requiring citizens to get vaccinated starting from February 2022, in the hopes of reducing the COVID-19 infection rate.

Austria has also set an expiration date for vaccine certificates, granting holders nine months from their second dose until the certificate expires, Schengen Visa Info News reported, quoting Austrian authorities.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections are still high in Germany, Holland, France, and other European countries.

According to EuroNews, approximately 60% of the population in Western Europe has been immunized against COVID-19, but only around half as many have been immunized in Eastern Europe.