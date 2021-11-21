Hundreds march in Old City following deadly terror attack

Hundreds of activists marched in the Old City of Jerusalem Sunday night, hours after a Hamas terrorist opened fire near the Western Wall, killing one and wounding at least three others.

Several Knesset Members joined the march and subsequent vigil, including Orit Strook and Simcha Rothman, both of the Religious Zionist Party.

Activists from the Religious Zionist Party’s youth movement were joined by members of the Im Tirtzu group, members of the Likud party’s youth movement, and the Ariel youth movement at the vigil.

Marchers waved Israeli flags as they passed through the Old City, beginning at Jaffa Gate and ending at the Western Wall, travelling through the scene of Sunday’s attack.

Participants in the march stopped at the scene of the attack to recite Psalms in honor of the victims, including 26-year-old Eliyahu Kay, the tour guide and immigrant from South Africa who was killed in Sunday’s attack.

“I came here with members of the Religious Zionist Party’s youth movement and Im Tirtzu activists and dozens of other young people to protest this terrible event that happened here today,” said MK Simcha Rothman.

“Two kilometers from here in Shuafat, Hamas is celebrating, and in the meantime, our Public Security Minister is focusing on ‘settler violence’, as if that is the problem. We demand security. Jewish blood will not be cheap.”